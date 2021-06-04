Jonathan Van Ness shares the most beautiful tribute to Nicola Coughlan

The pair became social media pals in 2018, when Coughlan tagged Van Ness in a photo of herself wearing a sweater with his face emblazoned across it (as you do).

“Put on the new @QueerEye and lasted two seconds into the opening credits and I’m already crying,” she captioned it.

“I love it so, so much. [And] of course I’m wearing my @jvn jumper, need you even ask?”