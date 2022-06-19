Jonathan Van Ness opens up about healing his relationship with food

While the star previously revealed that they had been “severely impacted” by body image troubles growing up and developed eating disorders as a result, in his latest interview, Van Ness spoke openly about how he approaches his health, and how hiring a nutritionist has helped them to develop new eating habits.

“Your health is something to prioritize—it is not something to put in the back of your mind,” he explained. “I started thinking, it’s probably not chic to [delay eating] and live on so much coffee. Now, I have these cool vegetable-based protein shakes and snacks that don’t make me want to hurl – and I have begun drinking less coffee.”