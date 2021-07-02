Julianne Moore has absolutely no time for those “ageing gracefully” comments

On the surface, ‘ageing gracefully’ is a term that has traditionally been considered a compliment. But Julianne Moore has just made a very good point about why, if you unpick the message behind those words, it isn’t a compliment at all.

The Hollywood star says that it is actually a ‘sexist’ thing to say (when was the last time a male actor over 50 was told he’s ‘ageing gracefully’?) She also believes that there is “no graceful way to age” and that we should view ageing from a different perspective.