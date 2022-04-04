The actor June Brown, best known for playing the much-loved Dot Cotton on EastEnders for over three decades, has died at the age of 95.

In a statement, Brown’s family said they were “deeply saddened” to announce that their “beloved mother” had passed away “very peacefully” at home on Sunday.

Brown first joined the cast of EastEnders in 1985, the same year the soap was created. She took a break from the show in 1993 but returned in 1997, after which she played the same character right up until 2020. She was 93 when she left.