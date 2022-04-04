June Brown: tributes flood in for the EastEnders star following her death aged 95
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The beloved EastEnders actor died on Sunday aged 95.
The actor June Brown, best known for playing the much-loved Dot Cotton on EastEnders for over three decades, has died at the age of 95.
In a statement, Brown’s family said they were “deeply saddened” to announce that their “beloved mother” had passed away “very peacefully” at home on Sunday.
Brown first joined the cast of EastEnders in 1985, the same year the soap was created. She took a break from the show in 1993 but returned in 1997, after which she played the same character right up until 2020. She was 93 when she left.
Speaking in a statement, an EastEnders spokesperson paid tribute to Brown’s contribution to the show both onscreen and off: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders; her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.
“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.”
The spokesperson continued: “A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”
Since her death was announced earlier today (4 April), tributes have been flooding in for the actor – including from fellow EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.
“I’m lost for words, something June never was,” he said. “So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it.”
Others have taken to Twitter to pay their respects, including the comedian Mo Gilligan.
“RIP June Brown – honestly this woman’s career was amazing,” he wrote. “If you grew up in an estate there was always a Dot Cotton. Absolutely iconic character in EastEnders.”
The Labour MP Angela Rayner also shared her thoughts, writing: “RIP June. A soap icon and true legend. An incredible character on and off the screen. She will be missed by millions.”
And the writer and podcaster Oloni added: “RIP June Brown. I really loved her character in EastEnders. One of the longest-running stars on the soap. Dot Cotton always had a kettle to put on and a bible scripture for you! A national treasure.”
Images: Getty