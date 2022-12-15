“I’ve been making a record for, like, a year,” she revealed. “I had this thing [during] Covid… Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’ I go, ‘I’m early 40s… not yet.’ But during Covid, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I’ve been writing music since I was 19 and I’ve never shared it. I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.

“I have no expectations; I just want to put a record out and I’m really excited,” she added.