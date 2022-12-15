Kate Hudson is releasing her debut album (yes, you read that correctly)
Leah Sinclair
Published
The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared that she’ll be releasing an album next year.
Kate Hudson is one of our favourite actors. From Almost Famous to How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, the star has been at the heart of some of the most iconic movies that I and many others have watched time and time again – and now she is turning her hand to music.
“I’ve been making a record for, like, a year,” she revealed. “I had this thing [during] Covid… Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’ I go, ‘I’m early 40s… not yet.’ But during Covid, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I’ve been writing music since I was 19 and I’ve never shared it. I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.
“I have no expectations; I just want to put a record out and I’m really excited,” she added.
This isn’t the first time the Bride Wars actor has hinted at new music.
Earlier this year, the Golden Globe winner shared an Instagram photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space.
“Finally realised it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai ,” she captioned the post.
Many people took to the comments to share their excitement at the time, with Janelle Monae commenting “Yaaaaassssss fly my love,” while Rita Wilson said, “Finally!!!!”
While we don’t know the exact date Hudson’s album will drop (it’s slated to be released sometime in 2023) we can’t wait to see her enter her superstar singer era.
Image: Getty