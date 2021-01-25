Kate Hudson wants people with estranged parents to know they’re not alone
Kate Hudson has discussed her own estrangement from her father, calling it “a 41-year-old issue”.
The coronavirus pandemic has given many of us the opportunity to sit and reflect upon our lives, including Kate Hudson.
And, speaking to Willie Geist on US breakfast show Sunday Today, the actor has said that spending “a year in one place” has caused her to think a great deal about the subject of family.
For those who don’t know already, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star never knew her own father, musician Bill Hudson.
Instead, the actor and her brother, Oliver, were raised by her mother, Goldie Hawn, and their loving stepfather, Kurt Russell (although Hawn and Russell never married).
“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” Hudson explained.
“I think it’s important for people to talk about that.”
Hudson continued: “Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humour to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds that have affected us and our families.”
And, when asked if it has been an issue that has been troubling her for a long time, she said: “It’s a 41-year-old issue.
“I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.
“People sometimes need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”
It’s not the first time that Hudson has spoken about her estranged father, of course; during a recent episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast, the actor said she’s “been thinking a lot about dad.”
“I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with, and our brothers,” she told her brother, Oliver, during the episode. “We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with… [and] it would be nice to connect a little bit.”
Hudson added: “We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships, and distraught relationships. And we’re sitting here like, we’ve got the best family, we’re so great. And yet, we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four.
“So I’ve been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking that it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”
Of course, Bill Hudson previously told The Daily Mail he was “done” with his children from his marriage to Goldie Hawn.
“I say to them now, ‘I set you free,’” he explained to the outlet at the time.
“I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own.
“I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life.”
Families can be a source of support, encouragement and love but sometimes relationships within families are put under strain and family members feel isolated or overlooked.
If you are struggling, or would like to learn more about family counselling, Relate has increased the availability of our experienced webcam, telephone and Live Chat counsellors ready to help you right now. You can find out more on their website.
Images: Getty