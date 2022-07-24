Kate Moss says she felt “vulnerable and scared” during the early stages of her modelling career

Kate Moss has revealed how a photoshoot she did as a teenager gave her the ability to “tell a wrong’un a mile away” after a male photographer asked her to pose topless.

Speaking during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss said the photographer asked her to take her top and bra off during a catalogue shoot. She was 15 years old at the time.

“He said, ‘Take your top off”,” Moss told the show’s host Lauren Laverne. “I took my top off, and I was really shy then about my body. And he said, ‘Take your bra off’, and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away. I think it sharpened my instincts.”