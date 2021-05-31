If you’re yet to see Kate Winslet take to the screen as the indomitable Mare Sheehan in Sky Atlantic’s new crime drama Mare Of Easttown, it’s about time you got around to it.

From her convincing ‘Delco’ accent (short for Delaware County in Pennsylvania, where the show is set), to her no-nonsense persona and authentic on-screen relationship with her mother (played by the similarly incredible Jean Smart), Winslet’s return to TV after 10 long years has, unsurprisingly, gone down a treat.