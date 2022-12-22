“It was really scary to become that famous that quickly all of a sudden, and truly my life went from being able to just roam around make-up-free, going to buy a pint of milk and the newspaper across the road to suddenly that was an abnormal activity, because I was literally surrounded by press, just walking across the street.

“I was so young experiencing life as an independent adult and learning who I was as an actor. I still had so much to learn and I was not trained, which is a common misconception that I had all these years of heavy, important British training, but I left school at 16 and got lucky.”

The actor also shared that while being a young actor in the 90s was challenging, she feels it’s increasingly difficult for young stars now.

“I think being a young famous person is almost impossible to navigate. I just absolutely couldn’t imagine it [fame and social media],” she says. “It’s a whole other world and I’m so lucky, I don’t have social media so it’s not a case of having to switch it off because I never even switched it on.

Winslet added that this is further intensified because “every actor is insecure” on some level.

“I don’t know a single actor, no matter how old they are, how many years they’ve been doing it, who says, ‘Yes, I like myself,”” she shares.

“It’s just how we are wired to think we’re not good half the time… so much of acting is rejection, especially when you’re young and starting out and that’s the hard part is having the resilience [to] push through and decide whether you love it enough to keep getting the knockbacks and just keep going forward.”