Celebrity

Kate Winslet had absolutely no time for sex scene edits in Mare Of Easttown

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, and yet she still had to speak out against body shaming while filming a sex scene in Mare Of Easttown.

It’s no shock that shaming women’s bodies is still rife in Hollywood.

Nicola Coughlan recently responded to a hurtful comment about her body by asking people stop asking women about their weight. Natalie Portman also reacted to pregnancy rumours by calling out those who “comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want”. And, after a film reviewer commented on the size of her thighs, Florence Pugh said she hopes “people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams”.

You may also like

Natalie Portman shows us exactly how to deal with fake pregnancy rumours

Kate Winslet – who is vocal in calling out Hollywood’s problems – just shared another experience of body shaming, which happened while filming Mare Of Easttown

Winslet talked to The New York Times about playing the titular role in the series, which she has been applauded for by critics and audiences alike. Mare is a straight-talking, middle-aged detective, who Winslet describes as being a “wildly flawed, messy, broken, fragmented, difficult woman”. But, according to the actor, some people behind the show still wanted to filter Mare’s appearance by making edits.

Kate Winslet stars and produces Sky Atlantic's Mare Of Easttown
Kate Winslet opposite Guy Pearce in Mare Of Easttown,

Referring to a sex scene with Guy Pearce in the opening episode, Winslet said that when director Craig Zobel assured her he would cut “a bulgy bit of belly” in the shot, she responded: “Don’t you dare!” 

She also revealed that she sent the show’s promo poster back twice because it was too retouched, saying: “They were like ‘Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.’”

You may also like

Mare Of Easttown episode 7 recap: who allowed this show to be this good?

Winslet added: “I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters. She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we’re starved of that a bit.”

It comes a few months after Winslet talked about body image in The Guardian: “In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself.”

You may also like

Ammonite: Kate Winslet explains the importance of her taking control of the film’s sex scenes

Winslet also recently talked about taking control of the sex scenes with her co-star Saoirse Ronan in 2020 film, Ammonite: “We marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on Ammonite. And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

While it’s great that Winslet is calling out the problems with body shaming during sex scenes in Hollywood, it would be even better if she just didn’t have to in the first place.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty, Sky

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

TV

The first episode of Mare Of Easttown proves Sky’s new crime drama is a must-watch

Kate Winslet shines in her role as Mare, a small-town detective overrun by life.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
TV

The big question everyone’s asking after Mare Of Easttown’s second episode

Could Frank be hiding something?

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
TV

Mare Of Easttown’s third episode just gave us our first real suspect

Did [SPOILER] really have something to do with Erin McMenamin’s death?

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
TV

Mare Of Easttown episode four delivers as many questions as it does answers

Things are getting dark – quick.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
TV

Can we please talk about what just happened in Mare Of Easttown?

This series has a lot of explaining to do.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published