Kate Winslet had absolutely no time for sex scene edits in Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet – who is vocal in calling out Hollywood’s problems – just shared another experience of body shaming, which happened while filming Mare Of Easttown.

Winslet talked to The New York Times about playing the titular role in the series, which she has been applauded for by critics and audiences alike. Mare is a straight-talking, middle-aged detective, who Winslet describes as being a “wildly flawed, messy, broken, fragmented, difficult woman”. But, according to the actor, some people behind the show still wanted to filter Mare’s appearance by making edits.