Following her breakthrough role in Grey’s Anatomy, Katherine Heigl went on to star in beloved romcoms including 27 Dresses and The Ugly Truth. But what happened after that?

The actor has just opened up about being “shunned” in Hollywood after a string of stories claimed she was “difficult” to work with. She also talked about how it led to her experiencing “severe anxiety” and seeking help.

In a world where confident and ambitious who know what they want are so easily labelled as “difficult”, it’s important to listen to her story.