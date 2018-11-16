Everything Katie Piper wants you to know about practicing kindfulness
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
When Katie Piper became the editor of stylist.co.uk for the day, she taught us a lot about being kinder to both ourselves and others.
Being kind to ourselves is a belief embedded at the heart of Stylist.
It’s a brand created to be a place where every woman can take time out to just think about herself. Away from family life or work responsibilities, Stylist always aims to create content that helps you focus on you, from achieving career dreams and exploring solo travel, to delving into a good book and enjoying some well-earned me-time.
So the prospect of partnering with Katie Piper for a whole day of kindfulness, to look at ways we can be kinder to ourselves and to others, felt like a perfect fit. We welcomed Piper into our offices on the 15 November to direct all the content on stylist.co.uk for the day, and learned a hell of a lot about all the different ways we can introduce kindfulness into our lives.
Check out all of the incredible ways kindfulness can benefit your life by reading our content below:
Take your lunch break everyday
Taking time away from your desk is a crucial part of self-care – but for Stylist’s Moya Crockett, unlearning bad office habits was harder than expected…
Gift a friend with anxiety one of these thoughtful Christmas present ideas
From self-care boxes and a Calm subscription, to books about how to deal with stress.
A guide to volunteering at a charity no matter how much (or little) time you have
We know you have a busy schedule, but if being kinder is on your to-do list, then this one’s for you.
Listen to 5 of the most incredible self-care podcasts on your commute
Practice self-care by simply listening to a mindfulness podcast – or two.
Matt Haig shares his tried-and-tested advice for boosting your mental wellbeing
Who better to advise us on our mental wellbeing than author Matt Haig? As our guest editor Katie Piper says: “I’m obsessed with him; he’s such a guru and so well respected in that space”. Read on to hear about his mental health journey and the ways he recommends managing our minds.
This easy psychological technique could help you manage difficult emotions
What is the NAV technique, and how can it help us when we’re feeling emotionally challenged?
The books to reread when you’re feeling stressed, as chosen by the Stylist team
Because few things are more soothing than dipping back into a well-loved novel.
Exploring the emotional impact of the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2018
The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2018 has finally arrived and it’s making people happy.
“I refuse to believe there’s not a purpose to any struggle.” Katie Piper on the healing power of poetry and writing
Katie Piper reveals how writing has helped her deal with some of her most challenging moments.
What is acceptance meditation – and how could it help you sleep?
Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, physiologist and author of The Little Book Of Sleep, says doing this every night in bed could be the key to achieving a state of deep and healing sleep.
Read this poem ‘The Most Gentle Revolution’
As part of our Kindfulness Project, Stylist is delighted to share a brand new poem about kindness from celebrated poet Nikita Gill.
Katie Piper’s 8-step guide to a kinder and more compassionate life
The presenter, host of podcast Extraordinary People and stylist.co.uk guest editor wants you to start doing these eight little things whenever and wherever you can.
These 30 little everyday things are guaranteed to lift your spirits
As guest editor, Katie Piper takes over the website for one day, we’ve complied 30 little everyday things are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Katie Piper has a powerful message for online trolls and invisible bullies
“Imagine every single word that left your lips was published on the Daily Mail: would you feel ashamed?”
“What happened when I took an NHS mindfulness course for my depression”
Mindfulness can be a powerful practise, and it’s now even prescribed by the NHS. Guest editor, Katie Piper asked freelance writer Alice Purkiss to check in for a course of mindful cognitive behavioural therapy to treat her depression.
15 books that taught us to have courage and be kind
“At times the world may seem an unfriendly and sinister place, but believe that there is much more good in it than bad.”
Queer Eye’s Antoni tells us why cooking is a form of self-care
Antoni Porowski has entranced audiences with his role as food expert on breakout Netflix hit Queer Eye. He tells Stylist.co.uk why food is a key ingredient to happiness…
Best health and wellbeing subscription boxes for self-care
Ready to practise some self-care and treat yourself to a monthly wellbeing subscription box? Check out our suggestions below with the help of guest editor, Katie Piper.
7 of the biggest misconceptions about meditation
Not convinced meditation is for you? Stylist.co.uk unpicks the so-called cure-all.
10 techniques to combat stress and anxiety at work
It’s normal for your 9-5 to take its toll, but are you addressing your stress?
Images: Sarah Brimley