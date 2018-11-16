Everything Katie Piper wants you to know about practicing kindfulness

Being kind to ourselves is a belief embedded at the heart of Stylist.

It’s a brand created to be a place where every woman can take time out to just think about herself. Away from family life or work responsibilities, Stylist always aims to create content that helps you focus on you, from achieving career dreams and exploring solo travel, to delving into a good book and enjoying some well-earned me-time.

So the prospect of partnering with Katie Piper for a whole day of kindfulness, to look at ways we can be kinder to ourselves and to others, felt like a perfect fit. We welcomed Piper into our offices on the 15 November to direct all the content on stylist.co.uk for the day, and learned a hell of a lot about all the different ways we can introduce kindfulness into our lives.