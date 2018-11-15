Katie Piper has a powerful message for online trolls and invisible bullies

Of course, all of this becomes trickier when you’re the one being attacked on social media – I know that it can be all too easy to assume an online troll speaks for everyone. Please, please try to remember that this isn’t a true representation of how the world sees you, though. Because, while it may feel as if everybody’s on social media, there is a large percent of the population that still aren’t: this is only a tiny, tiny section of society’s views. This invisible bully absolutely doesn’t represent everybody that you’re going to meet with and interact with offline. So try, if you can, to let it go.

I always tell myself that nothing ever is worth holding onto if it hurt you, because the longer you hold onto anger and resentment, the longer you feed it and keep it alive. That is such a contradiction in the pursuit of happiness and inner peace, and you deserve to find both of those things. Be kind to yourself, as much as you would be to others.

And, to the trolled and trolls alike, remember that social media requires you to take responsibility for your own actions., Just like chocolate and alcohol, it is only good in moderation, so don’t keep scrolling and scrolling until 3am. Limit your usage, just as you would with anything else, and treat it as a… well, as a treat. After all, research has suggested that young people who spend more than two hours a day on social networking sites are more likely to report poor mental health. With that in mind, a little self moderation might go a long way.