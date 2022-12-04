The internet is obsessed with Keke Palmer’s iconic pregnancy announcement

Keke Palmer has always been iconic. From her career-defining role in the 2006 film Akeelah And The Bee to her epic hosting gig at the 2021 Met Gala, there are many reasons why the actor has such a dedicated fanbase – which includes the team here at Stylist.

And during her hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live last night, Palmer provided us with yet another stand-out moment – this time, in the form of a pregnancy announcement.

Taking to the stage to deliver her opening monologue, Palmer started by speaking about her star sign and time as a child actor before turning to some “rumours” she said she wanted to clear up.