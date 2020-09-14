Kelly Clarkson says her divorce is “the worst thing ever”, and we’re here to applaud her honesty
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson has opened up about the emotional turbulence caused by her recent divorce.
There’s no doubt that divorce can ultimately be a positive experience, heralding in the start of a new chapter in life (and thankfully, it will soon be made more legally accessible than before).
But it’s also true that it can be a hugely stressful life event: one that demands endless quantities of resilience amid all the emotional upheaval.
All credit to Kelly Clarkson, then, who opened up about the impact of her recent divorce with rare and refreshing honesty in an interview this weekend.
Clarkson divorced from Brandon Blackstock, who was also her manager, in June. The couple have two children together.
“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” the Grammy-winning singer said of her recent separation, during an appearance on US show Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.
“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved,” she added.
Despite the fact that 42% of marriages end in divorce in the UK, it’s still a topic that many people find difficult to talk about.
The end of a marriage or a long-term relationship is a notoriously stressful experience. Although it can, in the long-term, be a positive move, leading to greater levels of happiness and life satisfaction, divorce can also trigger a string of in-the-moment stressors.
These include the pressure of having to “start over”, worrying about financial or custody arrangements, and the loss of a familiar life: all of which can lead to increased anxiety.
Clarkson previously said that, because her children are involved in her divorce, she had to be careful about talking about it. However, as “a very open person”, The Voice judge and coach vowed to “navigate a way” to be honest about what she’s been through.
“Imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm,” she said. “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family.”
The singer also brilliantly pushed back at someone who suggested she was putting her career above her marriage on Twitter recently.
After she posted about filling in for America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell as he recovered from a back injury earlier this year, a troll remarked: “No wonder her marriage didn’t work. Surprised she has time for her kids!”
“Wow,” Clarkson said in response. “Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do? This can’t be who you are deep down.”
Images: Getty