After 33 years in the business and dozens of films and TV shows under her belt, it’s high time that Dunst was recognised for her brilliant performances. One of the reasons that she’s a household name, of course, is her role as head cheerleader Torrance Shipman in the 2000 comedy Bring It On, which remains a much-loved 00s gem to this day.

But despite its success, Dunst has now revealed that she was once harshly criticised for her role in the film around the time it first hit cinemas.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast, the actor recalled how she was insulted by a fellow actor for agreeing to appear in a “dumb cheerleader movie”.

“I remember another actress said something actually. She was like, ‘Well, I’m not in a dumb cheerleader movie,’” Dunst explained. “And her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself.”