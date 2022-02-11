Kirsten Dunst was insulted by an actor for starring in Bring It On, but she had the last laugh
Christobel Hastings
- Published
Kirsten Dunst is flying high right now with her first Oscar nomination, but the actor wasn’t always so confident about her performances.
It’s been an extremely good week for Kirsten Dunst. On Tuesday, the actor received her very first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress In A Supporting Role for The Power Of The Dog, and in a happy twist, her real-life husband and co-star in the film, Jesse Plemons, also earned a surprise nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
“It’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together,” she told Variety after the news broke. “It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing.”
After 33 years in the business and dozens of films and TV shows under her belt, it’s high time that Dunst was recognised for her brilliant performances. One of the reasons that she’s a household name, of course, is her role as head cheerleader Torrance Shipman in the 2000 comedy Bring It On, which remains a much-loved 00s gem to this day.
But despite its success, Dunst has now revealed that she was once harshly criticised for her role in the film around the time it first hit cinemas.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast, the actor recalled how she was insulted by a fellow actor for agreeing to appear in a “dumb cheerleader movie”.
“I remember another actress said something actually. She was like, ‘Well, I’m not in a dumb cheerleader movie,’” Dunst explained. “And her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself.”
Although Dunst has gone on to receive critical acclaim for her performances in shows like Fargo and On Becoming A God In Central Florida in recent years, Dunst recalled how her younger self wasn’t always so self-assured, and was more susceptible to the opinions of others.
“During that age I was wanting to be taken seriously too, so I think that even though it was so successful I think there’s part of me that always checks myself or checks what’s around me,” she continued.
Dunst also highlighted the way negative criticism can embed itself in your mind, even in the face of praise and recognition.
“It’s so funny how one thing can really – it’s not any of the good that sticks out; it’s the one bad thing that really sticks out to you always,” she added.
These days, Dunst reflects warmly on her connection to the film.
“It just goes to show you never know what’s going to hit and resonate with people. I had no idea,” she said.
“I don’t have that perspective when I’m making it or even watching it. I watched it and was like, ‘Oh, this is fun’ and my brother was like, ‘This is gonna be huge!’ And I was like, ‘Really, Christian?’ He was like, ‘Yes!’”
Back in 2019, Dunst even suggested that she would consider a Bring It On sequel if it came together. “If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie! Why not? It’d be so fun!” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
While it’s disheartening that someone felt the need to give their unsolicited opinion on Dunst’s frankly perfect performance in Bring It On, it’s reassuring to know that the actor has had her moments of self-doubt during her storied career. And while it may be true that criticism can stick with you a lot longer than praise, we certainly won’t ever stop singing the praises of Dunst’s early work. And it’s safe to say that with her new Oscar nomination, she’s definitely had the last laugh.
Images: Getty