Kit Harington reveals the “beautiful” lesson he learnt while getting sober

Harington, who is currently starring in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Modern Love, said that realising he could make such a big change in his life helped him to get through the process.

“One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots,” Harington explained.

“I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to: the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life.”