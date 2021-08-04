Adding that the experience has brought him and Leslie closer together than ever, Harington shared: “Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together.

“I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find.”

He concluded: “I pretty much [ask myself] every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website, NHS Every Mind Matters, and the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and organisations.

Additionally, you can ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.

For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.