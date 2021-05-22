Lady Gaga details the reality of trauma after being sexually assaulted

Please be aware that this article contains details of sexual assault and trauma.

There’s been a lot of talk about Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in their new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, this week. Harry talked candidly about mental health, dealing with the death of his mother and his relationship with the royal family.

But there is another hugely important conversation in the five-part series that we need to talk about: Lady Gaga’s detailing of the trauma she navigated after being raped at 19.