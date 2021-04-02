Laura Whitmore confirms she’s given birth in low-key Instagram announcement
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Congratulations are in order for Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling…
Laura Whitmore has confirmed that she and Iain Stirling have welcomed a baby together – and she’s made sure to share her news on her own terms, too.
While the Daily Mail and several other tabloids rushed to be the first to ‘break’ the birth (the former even hired a paparazzi to snap a picture of the new family out and about in London), Whitmore decided to scoop them all with her own low-key announcement.
Sharing a photo of herself out on a walk with her new baby, the Love Island host thanked her followers for their “kind messages.”
“We are in love,” she added simply.
There was no confirmation of the baby’s name or weight, nor any details about her labour; all Whitmore published was a simple confirmation, and a heartfelt thank-you to her fans.
No wonder, then, that the birth announcement has been branded a “breath of fresh air”.
Naturally, Whitmore’s post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages.
“The best best best of times,” wrote Lorraine Candy. “Slow down for every minute, and congratulations!”
“Huge huge huge congratulations!!!!!” added another fan. “Wonderful news!”
And still one more wrote: “Massive congrats Laura and Iain, so happy for you all, sending so much love.”
Of course, Whitmore’s simple birth announcement echoes the sentiment of the one she published confirming her pregnancy back in December.
“I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life,” she wrote at the time. “A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”
Predicting that members of the tabloid press and eagle-eyed fans would be zooming in on her stomach before too long, though, Whitmore continued: “[That being said,] I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and, I’m gonna be honest, because it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.
“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.”
Later, following an interview with Hunger magazine, Whitmore explained to her followers that she had spent almost “six months” feeling hyper-aware of her changing body before she publicly confirmed her pregnancy.
“I’ve spent almost six months hiding or being conscious of my body,” she said, before adding: “Well, to be honest I’ve spent over 30 years doing this. But in particular as my body changed I have felt very protective of my baby bump.”
She continued: “I’ve seen all sorts of comments, like ‘oh Laura’s had a boob job’, ‘her legs are too skinny,’ ‘has she put on weight?’, and ‘she needs to eat more cake!’
“So I want to say a massive thank you to Ryan and everyone at @hungermagazine for giving me the space to talk about my pregnancy on my terms and in my words.”
Throughout her pregnancy, then, Whitmore has side-stepped the tabloids and denied them the chance to comment and speculate on her body and the personal details of her life before she’s ready.
In taking ownership of both her pregnancy and birth announcements, she has underlined the fact, too, that this is her and Stirling’s good news to share – no one else’s. And, perhaps most importantly, she has allowed her followers to share in her joy, bringing a smile to many faces during these strange times, whilst gently reminding them all to respect her privacy at this time.
All that’s left to say, then, is this: congratulations to Whitmore and Stirling. We hope they are granted the space they want and deserve at this time.
Images: Getty