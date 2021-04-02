Laura Whitmore has confirmed that she and Iain Stirling have welcomed a baby together – and she’s made sure to share her news on her own terms, too.

While the Daily Mail and several other tabloids rushed to be the first to ‘break’ the birth (the former even hired a paparazzi to snap a picture of the new family out and about in London), Whitmore decided to scoop them all with her own low-key announcement.

Sharing a photo of herself out on a walk with her new baby, the Love Island host thanked her followers for their “kind messages.”