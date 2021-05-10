Celebrity

Leigh-Anne Pinnock explains why she was “scared to speak out” about racism

“I was really scared, actually, about speaking out, which is why I feel like I didn’t for so many years,” says Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spent the best part of 10 years as one quarter of the pop group Little Mix. Now, though, the singer – ahead of the broadcast of Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power – has expressed her doubts over whether she would have been chosen for the band if her skin was “some shades darker.”

Speaking to The Independent ahead of her new BBC documentary, Pinnock says: “I was really scared, actually, about speaking out, which is why I feel like I didn’t for so many years.”

Pinnock continued: “I was scared that people wouldn’t understand, because I feel like with racism, if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it and feel it and understand it?

“Also I was scared to lose fans, I was scared of offending fans, because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all. I literally just wanted to address how I felt.”

You may also like

The truth behind Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and that 2019 Brit Awards eye-roll

It is a subject she explores further in Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, in which she recalls how she has spent much of her career feeling “held back” by her race.

“The confidence I have in myself for so many years was ripped away from me, just not feeling good enough and not knowing why,” Pinnock says in the documentary.

“Why do I feel like this? Why do I have these feelings? Why did I feel invisible? It makes me think more into the fact there are so few dark skinned females right now in the music industry.”

Pinnock continues: “What is it about dark skinned women that they don’t deem as marketable? It really does make me think, if I was some shades’ darker, would I be sitting here right now? I don’t know.

“With pop music from whatever I’ve experienced it is such a white world and I want to see more diversity and if you think music is led by hip hop and R&B, you can’t just take bits of the culture and not actually give people these opportunities, it doesn’t even make sense.”

Pinnock adds: “When I’m seeing that and going into work and it is predominately white, I’m like, we’re taking influence from black music, so why am I not around Black people?

“I can speak for pop music and the representation is nowhere near where it should be.”

Thankfully, Pinnock feels “empowered” since speaking about racism.

And, as she told the press, she is glad that “the whole world is having this conversation”.

You may also like

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah: the 7 most important revelations

Citing Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview as an inspiration, Pinnock says: “’I mean what a brave and an incredible thing to do to speak out like that. I think she’s amazing.

“It just shows racism doesn’t exclude you. If you’re a Black person it’s going to affect you at some point in your life.”

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power airs on BBC One at 9pm on 13 May and will arrive on BBC Three and iPlayer from 6am that day.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

People

Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks openly about her experiences of racism in an emotional new video

“Too often black people are reminded how far we have come as opposed to how far we can go.”

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Celebrity

The 7 most important revelations from Meghan’s Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey made it clear at the start of the broadcast that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not paid for this interview.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Little Mix’s Leigh Anne gets emotional as she reveals she used to search out online abuse

But the singer says she’s so much stronger now

Posted by
Sarah Shaffi
Published
People

The truth behind Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and that 2019 Brit Awards eye-roll

Jade Thirlwall was caught rolling her eyes on camera at the 2019 Brit Awards – and for good reason.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Opinion

Why Little Mix are the feminist icons we need right now

It’s time to embrace the true girl power of this quartet.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published