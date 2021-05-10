Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spent the best part of 10 years as one quarter of the pop group Little Mix. Now, though, the singer – ahead of the broadcast of Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power – has expressed her doubts over whether she would have been chosen for the band if her skin was “some shades darker.”

Speaking to The Independent ahead of her new BBC documentary, Pinnock says: “I was really scared, actually, about speaking out, which is why I feel like I didn’t for so many years.”