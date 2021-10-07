“Firstly, ‘Did Lena eat the cast of Girls’ just isn’t a very good joke – I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn – an echo chamber of body shaming.

“But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?”

Going on to highlight how weight gain is often just as much a sign of happiness and a positive change in habits as weight loss, Dunham spoke about how her life has changed since she last appeared on screen, and shared how grateful she was for the changes that have occurred in her body.