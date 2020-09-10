Lily Allen and David Harbour’s low-key Las Vegas wedding photos are here to bring some much-needed joy to 2020
Kayleigh Dray
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
It’s official: Lily Allen has married Stranger Things’ David Harbour in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.
As the author of a strikingly open memoir who’s famed for her outspoken lyrics, we know Lily Allen has no problem telling it how it is.
It’s hardly surprising, then, that the singer decided to take control of the narrative around her wedding to David Harbour.
That’s right: rather than sit back and wait for the tabloids to concoct yet more unsatisfying (and untrue) rumours about her relationship with the Stranger Things star, Allen has taken to Instagram to address her fans directly.
And, naturally, everyone has fallen head-over-heels for the couple’s low-key Las Vegas wedding photos.
Alongside a string of heart emojis, Allen shared a snap of herself and Harbour embracing in a Vegas wedding chapel, with an Elvis impersonator crooning alongside them.
“Are you serious?” wrote one follower in the comments.
“Yes,” Allen replied simply.
Cue a slew of congratulatory messages from Jodie Comer, Millie Bobby Brown, Katy Perry, Finn Wolfhard, and many more.
Allen, though, didn’t leave it there.
Instead, the former Stylist guest editor shared a snap from outside the wedding venue, offering fans a better look at her Dior wedding dress.
She teamed the 60s-inspired double-breasted number with a bouffant hairstyle, a classic veil, and a simple bouquet.
Check it out:
Then, of course, came a snap of Allen tucking into her wedding breakfast – which took place at none other than In-N-Out Burger.
And, proving she’s very much a woman after our own hearts, she captioned this shot of herself in the exact same way she did her original wedding shot.
Yup, you guessed it: a string of heart emojis.
“My love language,” commented Katy Perry approvingly.
Harbour, meanwhile, shared two wedding photos via his own Instagram feed.
One features him carrying Allen in his arms outside the Vegas chapel. The other, meanwhile, shows the couple poring over menus with Allen’s two daughters.
“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” he wrote alongside the snaps.
“Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”
Allen and Harbour have, of course, largely kept their relationship under wraps, only sharing a selection of photos on social media and appearing in public together on several occasions.
When Allen was quizzed about the large ring on her finger in a photo earlier this year, she replied: “First rule of engagement club…”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Photography: Simon Emmett for Stylist