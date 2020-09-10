As the author of a strikingly open memoir who’s famed for her outspoken lyrics, we know Lily Allen has no problem telling it how it is.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that the singer decided to take control of the narrative around her wedding to David Harbour.

That’s right: rather than sit back and wait for the tabloids to concoct yet more unsatisfying (and untrue) rumours about her relationship with the Stranger Things star, Allen has taken to Instagram to address her fans directly.