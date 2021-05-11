Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were visibly moved when Little Mix was named Best British Group at the ceremony – especially as, in the process, they became the first ever girl band in history to achieve this accolade.

“We have been together for 10 years,” they said, as they stepped up to the podium to collect their award.

“It’s been the best years of our lives, and we have been through so much, and we have had so much fun, and made so many memories.”