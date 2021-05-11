Brit Awards 2021: Little Mix just gave us an IRL Mean Girls moment
Little Mix just made history for women everywhere at the 2021 Brit Awards, and they made sure to mark the occasion with a totally #girlpower moment.
This year’s Brit Awards has already proven a brilliantly celebratory affair, thanks to its glittering red carpet and unexpected Jackie Weaver cameo.
Little Mix, though, well and truly upped the ante when they used their moment in the spotlight to a) call out sexism in the music industry, and b) celebrate all the brilliant women who blazed a trail for them to follow.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were visibly moved when Little Mix was named Best British Group at the ceremony – especially as, in the process, they became the first ever girl band in history to achieve this accolade.
“We have been together for 10 years,” they said, as they stepped up to the podium to collect their award.
“It’s been the best years of our lives, and we have been through so much, and we have had so much fun, and made so many memories.”
After taking the time to thank everyone who’s helped them on their journey to the top, and giving a sweet shoutout to absent band member Jesy Nelson, the trio moved on to the important stuff.
Namely, calling out racism and sexism in the music industry.
“It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry,” they said. “We’re proud of how we stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.”
The fact that a girl band has never won this award really speaks volumes,” they continued, in a beautiful moment that prompted many Mean Girls fans to remember when Lindsay Lohan’s protagonist Cady Heron broke her Spring Fling queen crown into pieces and used them to celebrate all the other girls around her.
“So this award isn’t just for us. It’s for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud… all the incredible female bands.
“This one’s for you!”
