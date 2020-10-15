Celebrity

Lizzo used her BBMA acceptance speech to share a message on the importance of valuing ourselves

Lauren Geall
Lizzo accepting the award for Top Sales Artist at the Billboard Music Awards

Taking to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to accept the award for Top Song Sales Artist, Lizzo urged her fans to remember “there’s power in who you are”.

No matter what the occasion, you can always count on Lizzo to share some kind of empowering message.

The woman is the queen of inspiring speeches – from her reminder that “we’re all winners, ladies” to her comments on the double-standards that continue to fuel body shaming, she’s always one step ahead when it comes to speaking out about the issues that matter.

Her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards yesterday was no different. After accepting the award for Top Song Sales Artist, Lizzo used her acceptance speech to pay homage to “the voices that refuse to be suppressed,” and encourage her fans to remain true to themselves.

“I just want to say thank you to Billboard, thank you to Atlantic, thank you to Team Lizzo, thank you to everyone who listened to my music and supported me,” she began. “I just wanted to say I’ve been thinking about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed, and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed.

“I just wanted to say right now if you are at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

Referring to the ongoing US election, Lizzo went on to remind her fans of the power of their voices and encourage them all to use them – whether that’s through voting, protest or music.

“Lemme tell y’all something: when people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.

“Thank you so much to Billboard. I love y’all. God bless, y’all.”

Alongside her absolutely crucial message about the importance of voting (her ‘vote’ dress was particularly iconic), we love how Lizzo used her time in the spotlight to remind us about the importance of placing value on our individuality.

At a time when the pandemic has stripped us of so many ‘normal’ things and left many of us feeling detached from our usual selves, Lizzo’s words are a reminder that, no matter who we are or what we’re doing, there’s value in simply being ourselves and using our voices to support the causes we believe in.

Nice one, Lizzo. 

Image: Getty

Lauren Geall

