No matter what the occasion, you can always count on Lizzo to share some kind of empowering message.

The woman is the queen of inspiring speeches – from her reminder that “we’re all winners, ladies” to her comments on the double-standards that continue to fuel body shaming, she’s always one step ahead when it comes to speaking out about the issues that matter.

Her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards yesterday was no different. After accepting the award for Top Song Sales Artist, Lizzo used her acceptance speech to pay homage to “the voices that refuse to be suppressed,” and encourage her fans to remain true to themselves.