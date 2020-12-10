Going on to reflect on how she would normally “have some positive thing to say” to get herself out of a negative mindset, the singer admitted that she doesn’t have the answers this time around – and explained why that’s OK.

“I think these are normal [thoughts], they happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us – we are the best of us.”

Pointing to her head, she added: “I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in here is going to change, and I can only hope that it changes for the better.

“I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it – but I know I’m going to get through it.”