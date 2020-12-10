Lizzo has a powerful message for anyone struggling with negative body image right now
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In her latest video on TikTok, Lizzo opened up about some “negative thoughts” she’d been having about her body recently – and shared a powerful message while doing so.
It would take a whole article to list all the reasons why we love Lizzo.
From her incredible performances and stand-out sense of humour to her commitment to speaking out about the issues that matter, it’s not difficult to see why so many people have fallen in love with the star.
Of course, on top of all this, there’s the fact that Lizzo’s commitment to self-love is seriously inspiring. Whether she’s encouraging fans to embrace their true selves in songs like Juice or sending a message to body shamers on TikTok, you can always rely on Lizzo to share some empowering words. And her latest message is no different.
In a new video posted to TikTok, Lizzo revealed that she’s been having some “negative thoughts” about her body – and it’s a powerful reminder that it’s OK not to be positive 100% of the time.
“I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” she explained in the candid video.
“Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything – all the mean things people say about me – are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And hating on my body.”
Going on to reflect on how she would normally “have some positive thing to say” to get herself out of a negative mindset, the singer admitted that she doesn’t have the answers this time around – and explained why that’s OK.
“I think these are normal [thoughts], they happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us – we are the best of us.”
Pointing to her head, she added: “I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in here is going to change, and I can only hope that it changes for the better.
“I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it – but I know I’m going to get through it.”
It’s likely that Lizzo’s words will strike a chord with anyone who has experienced negative thoughts about themselves or their body during lockdown.
Even though self-love is important – and we should try to practice it when we can – it’s also completely normal to have days when we’re feeling down about ourselves – whether those thoughts are about our body, personality, personal achievements or even our relationships.
No one, even Lizzo, is positive 100% of the time – so if you’re having a down day, try not to beat yourself up about how you’re feeling. Sometimes, the best thing we can do is sit with our emotions – and, as Lizzo rightly points out, tomorrow, things may change.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health and negative thoughts, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and organisations here.
If you would like support for your mental health, you can ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.
Image: Getty