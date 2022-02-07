Lizzo has become known not only for her empowering music but for pushing the boundaries with fashion, an endlessly fun social media presence and her extreme relatability. And there is one thing the pop star channels throughout all of these things that we’ve come to rely on her for – radical self-love.

Lizzo has promoted this idea through her songs like Good As Hell and Truth Hurts. And she’s recently taken to social media to talk about why loving yourself is so important.

Posing nude, the singer captioned a recent Instagram post, “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose.”