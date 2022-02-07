Lizzo has shared an inspiring message about self-love while teasing new music
We’ve come to rely on Lizzo for positive, inspiring messages about self-love, and her recent Instagram post is everything we need to hear right now.
Lizzo has become known not only for her empowering music but for pushing the boundaries with fashion, an endlessly fun social media presence and her extreme relatability. And there is one thing the pop star channels throughout all of these things that we’ve come to rely on her for – radical self-love.
Lizzo has promoted this idea through her songs like Good As Hell and Truth Hurts. And she’s recently taken to social media to talk about why loving yourself is so important.
Posing nude, the singer captioned a recent Instagram post, “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose.”
The post also sees her tease new music, as a song with the lyrics, “If you love me, you love all of me or none of me at all” plays in the background.
“Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really want to be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it,” Lizzo also wrote in the caption of the video.
This isn’t the first time Lizzo has used her platform to encourage self-reflection. In fact, she has amassed over 21 million followers on TikTok thanks to her vulnerability on the app, having shared videos about negative thoughts and body image.
In her most recent Instagram video, Lizzo makes an interesting point about self-love that is often overlooked during these discussions. She writes that “we should be unconditionally loving of one another” which should start with ourselves, proving that self-love isn’t a selfish act.
Lizzo’s words have been well-received with figures including the model Tess Holliday commenting on the post. Alongside the video, the singer also shared a nude photo on Instagram with the caption “Art.”
If Lizzo’s new music promotes the kind of messages she’s shared in this Instagram post then we can hardly wait to hear it. Until then, we’ll be relying on her social media posts for those vital words of encouragement we all need every now and then. Oh, and playing her first album on repeat. Because who could feel down while singing along to Juice?
