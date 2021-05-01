Lucy Liu reflects on how Charlie’s Angels helped “move the needle” for Asian representation

In the op-ed, Liu reflects on her early years and growing up without representation in Hollywood.

“When I was growing up, no one on television, in movies, or on magazine covers looked like me or my family,” she wrote. “The closest I got was Jack Soo from Barney Miller, George Takei of Star Trek fame, and most especially the actress Anne Miyamoto from the Calgon commercial.

The actor went on to describe how she feels fortunate to have “moved the needle” for Asian representation in Hollywood, although she says that progress has been slow in tackling reductive stereotypes.

“Progress in advancing perceptions on race in this country is not linear; it’s not easy to shake off nearly 200 years of reductive images and condescension,” she continued.

“As far back as I can see in the Western canon, Chinese women have been depicted as either the submissive lotus blossom or the aggressive dragon lady.”