The Material Girl singer is teaming up Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and Universal Pictures to create the as-yet untitled project, which will examine the impact of her identity as history’s best-selling female music artist on art, sexuality and feminism.

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me,” Madonna said in a statement on her website. “It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” the singer added. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”