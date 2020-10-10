Marcus Rashford says his mum is the “real deserving recipient” of his MBE

As part of his campaign, Rashford spoke openly about his own upbringing in a low-income, single-parent family.

“My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England,” he said in an open letter at the time.

“My mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked. As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches.”

He continued to explain that 1.3 million children in England are registered for free school meals today, and nine out of 30 children in any given classroom are living in poverty in the UK. It’s expected that the pandemic and recession are only set to worsen these figures.