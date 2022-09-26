Is it time to let go of our morbid fascination with Marilyn?

And yet, maybe the most pervasive of Marilyn narratives paints her life as a tragic overture and Marilyn herself, in Bolton’s words, as “the classic exquisite victim” – of her upbringing, of the men in her life and of the Hollywood machine. It is an interpretation that Blonde appears to adhere to, featuring scenes of child abuse, sexual assault, drug addiction, miscarriage and abortion, but it is perhaps not as revolutionary as it purports to be. For Bolton, “It is actually the conventional choice to focus on the trauma narrative.” Indeed in her lifetime, many of Marilyn’s hardships were well known by fans, and Konkle says that from very early on, people identified with her over this. “Throughout the 1950s, each time a story about a miscarriage or her desire to have children would appear, women would write back to the magazine and talk about their own difficulties. There was an element of feeling like people had something in common with her even though she was this glamorous Hollywood star.”

This disarming relatability – the charm and humour alongside humanity and melancholy that she brought to her best roles – left people wanting to both worship her and save her in equal measure. It created something of a paradox with the carefully cultivated bombshell image that was neither an accident nor a confection imposed by studio executives. As Bolton says: “People need to get real. You don’t get to have the career that she had, make the films that she made if you’re this cowering, shivering victim.”

Instead, the transformation from Norma Jeane Baker, as she was born, and Marilyn Monroe, as she became, was calculated at every step and to think otherwise does the woman herself a disservice. “It undermines the fact that she’s a performer,” says Bolton. “It’s classically done with female stars, whether it’s Judy Garland or Rita Hayworth or any of them, [there is] this idea that they’ve just got so much natural talent. As if you just turn the camera on them. But there’s so much work involved in producing that persona and that performance.”