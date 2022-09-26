Is it time to let go of our morbid fascination with Marilyn?
From documentaries to glitzy feature films, this year has seen a slew of new Marilyn Monroe projects – but why do they often reek more of exploitation than celebration? Journalist Rachael Sigee explores our morbid fascination with the star.
In 1962, shortly after the death of Marilyn Monroe, her obituary in The New York Times contained a quote from Billy Wilder, who directed her in Some Like It Hot. “She had flesh which photographed like flesh,” he said. “You feel you can reach out and touch it.”
In the article, this is treated as evidence of Marilyn’s undeniable magnetism – the ineffable star power that radiated through the camera and transfixed audiences like no other actor before her. And yet, Wilder’s words also reveal what so many felt, and continue to feel about Marilyn: that if you just stretch far enough, you will be able to more than simply touch her; you will be able to truly know her.
It’s a sentiment that’s been more prevalent than ever this year. Already, we’ve had the release of two new documentaries: the poorly received Netflix true-crime inspired The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes and CNN’s Reframed: Marilyn Monroe, which aimed to view Monroe’s story through a feminist lens. She was ‘digitally reimagined’ on the cover of magazine CR Fashion Book, wearing contemporary designs from the likes of Balenciaga, Fendi and Miu Miu. While in May, Andy Warhol’s 1964 portrait, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, became the most expensive piece of 20th century art, selling for a record $195 million (£180m). That same month, Kim Kardashian sparked outrage by wearing the actual dress that Monroe wore to serenade John F Kennedy on his birthday to the Met Gala (undertaking a worryingly extreme weight loss to fit into it and reportedly causing damage to the dress in the process).
Now, that controversy seems likely to be outdone by the release of Blonde, a fictionalised film retelling of Marilyn’s life based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates and starring Ana de Armas. Directed by Andrew Dominik and out this month, the Blonde premiere was one of the most anticipated features of the Venice Film Festival, thanks to a much-touted NC-17 certificate for explicit content, a 2 hour 46 minute run time and several incendiary interviews from Dominik. Almost immediately, a fierce discourse sprang up online as fans made snap judgments without having seen the film but feeding on the mixed early reviews from critics. One thing seems certain: everyone will have an opinion because everyone has an opinion on Marilyn.
Whether it is as a dumb blonde, a bombshell vixen, a skilled comedian, a wounded victim exploited by her industry or simply as a kitsch pop art poster, Marilyn has been absorbed into public consciousness in a way that few other celebrities can match. As Lucy Bolton, reader in film studies at Queen Mary University of London, explains, “It’s not the beauty alone. There’s something about the whole cocktail of Marilyn that makes her perennially interesting.” The mythological complex that surrounds her sustains itself on her talent and looks but also the drama of her personal life, the glamour of her acquaintances and the tragedy of her death aged just 36.
Meanwhile, the commodification she experienced in her lifetime has been eclipsed by that since her death. Although Marilyn left behind a will that made provisions for her family and then divided the bulk of her estate between her friend and acting coach, Lee Strasberg, and her therapist, it didn’t take long for the money to migrate further and further away from Marilyn herself. After Strasberg’s death in 1982, his stake was passed on to his third wife, Anna. Despite having never met Marilyn, she immediately began making branding and publicity deals, ultimately selling her stake in 2011 to the ominously named Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for an alleged $20-30 million (£18.5-27.7m). Although the therapist’s stake initially went to support a children’s mental health organisation, that too was absorbed by ABG. According to Forbes’ list tracking the earnings of dead celebrities, the conglomerate made an estimated $8 million (£7.4m) from Marilyn in 2020 alone.
The money continues to roll in 60 years on because our appetite for Marilyn remains strong. We are still reaching towards her hoping to discover some new kernel of information that might reanimate Marilyn from the woman whose face has been flattened onto cushions, keyrings, tea towels, notebooks and T-shirts. “It’s this idea of what the ‘real’ Marilyn was like and, of course, we can never know that. You could have a star sitting in the room with you telling you about themselves and we still don’t know if it’s true,” explains Bolton.“You can’t ever know.”
But despite that, the machine continues to reissue Marilyn to us in supposedly new guises, something Amanda Konkle, author of Some Kind Of Mirror: Creating Marilyn Monroe, says “aligns with this contemporary impulse to scrutinise women’s stories… There’s a perception that there’s some kind of secret that Monroe has been able to keep because she died [young] and it fuels this constant interrogation of her. There’s almost an offensiveness about women having secrets because then that means women have independence, agency and power.”
And yet, maybe the most pervasive of Marilyn narratives paints her life as a tragic overture and Marilyn herself, in Bolton’s words, as “the classic exquisite victim” – of her upbringing, of the men in her life and of the Hollywood machine. It is an interpretation that Blonde appears to adhere to, featuring scenes of child abuse, sexual assault, drug addiction, miscarriage and abortion, but it is perhaps not as revolutionary as it purports to be. For Bolton, “It is actually the conventional choice to focus on the trauma narrative.” Indeed in her lifetime, many of Marilyn’s hardships were well known by fans, and Konkle says that from very early on, people identified with her over this. “Throughout the 1950s, each time a story about a miscarriage or her desire to have children would appear, women would write back to the magazine and talk about their own difficulties. There was an element of feeling like people had something in common with her even though she was this glamorous Hollywood star.”
This disarming relatability – the charm and humour alongside humanity and melancholy that she brought to her best roles – left people wanting to both worship her and save her in equal measure. It created something of a paradox with the carefully cultivated bombshell image that was neither an accident nor a confection imposed by studio executives. As Bolton says: “People need to get real. You don’t get to have the career that she had, make the films that she made if you’re this cowering, shivering victim.”
Instead, the transformation from Norma Jeane Baker, as she was born, and Marilyn Monroe, as she became, was calculated at every step and to think otherwise does the woman herself a disservice. “It undermines the fact that she’s a performer,” says Bolton. “It’s classically done with female stars, whether it’s Judy Garland or Rita Hayworth or any of them, [there is] this idea that they’ve just got so much natural talent. As if you just turn the camera on them. But there’s so much work involved in producing that persona and that performance.”
Hence why suggesting that Marilyn was not a particularly good actor (something that even a cursory viewing of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes or The Misfits should dispel) is so unfounded. “That persona that she had created so successfully got in the way of her being able to break out of it,” says Konkle. It was a performance that Marilyn almost pulled off too well. So convincing was she that it became impossible for people to see the working actor, the student of cinema and the savvy businesswoman, despite the evidence that she was dedicated to improving her skills and learning the art of filmmaking, studying under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio and setting up her own production company.
Inevitably, those details are overshadowed by the more bombastic and salacious moments in Marilyn’s life, none more so than her death, which although based on the facts, was most likely the result of an accidental overdose, continues to spawn new conspiracy theories from those reluctant to accept that someone who made such a seismic impact on pop culture could possibly die in such a mundane, unglamorous way. Instead, we continually exhume the details of her life, as though doing so might one day make the pieces click into place, hoping we might finally view her from a magical, as yet unseen, angle.
With so many conflicting versions of Marilyn already entrenched, no filmmaker, biographer or novelist comes to her story fresh and each attempt to retell her story is as much reflective of the time at which it’s made as the person it is about. As Konkle notes: “There hasn’t been anything really new in probably 20 years, at least about her personal life. It’s more rehashing of the same details… Everyone has a spin. How do I get people to pay attention to my version of Marilyn?”
Dominik, however, has been keen to reiterate that Blonde is not a biopic; the hyper-realism of the film goes to painstaking lengths to recreate specific moments in Marilyn’s life and taps into what Bolton says appeals about watching any life story on screen: “You can fantasise or pretend that you’re experiencing what it’s like to live in a world where she’s alive and working. You’re actually getting a glimpse. That’s really intoxicating, coupled with the lie that this is the ‘real’ Marilyn. That’s what they sell it as.”
If Marilyn managed to keep herself at arm’s length, it was only by a fingertip, and the desperate search to bridge that gap looms over every project that resurrects her. On one hand, it is understandable: if she is this magnetic from a distance, no wonder we yearn for what it might have been like to experience her in reality. But the flip side of that is the troubling belief that we are owed something extra – that if Marilyn Monroe was a fantasy created for us as consumers, we have a right to all of her, without any of the nagging doubts. But it is time to understand that however many times she is offered up to us, mostly by those who will profit materially from our attention, it is her own work and her own words that will bring us closest to her. And that is a privilege, not a right.
Images: Netflix; Getty