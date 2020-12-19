While acknowledging that there are worse problems in the world, De Angelis says her experience of acne has taught her an important lesson about self-worth.

“Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path,” she says.

The actor’s words carry a vital sense of pushback that women everywhere can learn from. In an industry where stars such as Charlize Theron continue to face ageism, in all its ugly reality, and – on the other end of the scale – teenage actors are told their breasts aren’t big enough, everyone has a role to play in fighting misogyny.

The #MeToo movement has been an important part of this journey; but there is no room to be complacent.