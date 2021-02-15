It would make sense that Meghan and Harry would want to honour the duke’s late mother with their second pregnancy announcement.

Indeed, they have done their best to include Diana in many of their happiest occasions so far, using the Princess of Wales’ diamonds to create Meghan’s engagement ring, and announcing their intention to marry in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, reportedly one of Princess Diana’s favourite parts of the grounds.

The Sunken Garden now houses the White Garden, created to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

“[Diana and Meghan] would be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry told the BBC at the time.

“I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me. But then, as I said, she would have probably been best friends, best friends with Meghan.

“It is days like today I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know… I’m sure she’s with us, jumping up and down somewhere else.”