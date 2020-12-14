Meghan Markle’s message to the “quiet heroes” of the Covid-19 pandemic

Meghan finished powerfully: “We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug, especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing.

“Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar.

“These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met.

“They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbours in more ways than one.

“And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be OK.”

You can watch Meghan Markle’s speech in full via CNN.

And, if you can afford to make a donation of your own, then please consider The Trussell Trust, which is working to stop UK hunger and poverty via its network of foodbanks.