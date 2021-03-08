Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the interview, Williams posted a powerful statement praising Meghan for sharing her story and calling on her followers to recognise the sexism and racism the media and other institutions use to “vilify women and people of colour”.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion,” Williams wrote. “She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.

“I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.”