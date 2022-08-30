No matter how much you want to move on, forgiveness is rarely easy. Being hurt, whether that be emotionally, physically or psychologically, is one of those experiences that never gets easier no matter how many times it happens. And feeling angry, upset or frustrated with the person that hurt you often feels more satisfying than letting everything go.

But just because forgiveness often feels harder than hanging on to the hurt, it doesn’t mean it’s not worth it, as the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle explained in a recent interview.

Recounting her and Prince Harry’s experience of leaving their royal roles behind to move to the US, Markle explained why she’d made an “active effort” to forgive her family and royal in-laws, despite the fact that there is nothing holding her back from revealing everything she experienced.