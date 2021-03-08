She added: “I know how important representation is. I know how you want to see someone who looks like you in certain positions. I could never understand how it wouldn’t be seen as an added benefit and a reflection of the world today.”

However, when asked who had raised the subject of her future child’s skin, the duchess said she would not be publicly naming them.

“I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said. “That was relayed to me from Harry. That was a conversation that family had with him and I think that it was really hard to see that as compartmentalised from everything else.”

Harry echoed this, insisting that he would never reveal the identity of the person who had expressed those concerns to him.

“That conversation I am never going to share but at the time, at the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

Queen Elizabeth II was always kind to Meghan

While a great many headlines have claimed that this interview would see Meghan level criticism on Queen Elizabeth II, the duchess made a point of distinguishing between members of the royal family and “the people running it.”

“The Queen for example, has always been wonderful to me. I just really loved being in her company,” she said, recalling what it was like to travel with HRH to royal engagements.

“She has a blanket that sits across her knees because it was chilly and she said, ‘Meghan, come on,’ putting [the blanket] across my knees as well,” said Meghan with a smile.

“It made me think of my grandmother.”