Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just signed a big deal with Netflix – here’s what we can expect

Lauren Geall
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands

In their biggest move since stepping back from royal life at the end of last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to create content that “informs but also gives hope”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping busy since they decided to step back from royal life at the end of last year.

Having now settled in California, the pair have been active online over the last couple of months, using their platforms to raise awareness of important issues including institutional racism, police brutality and the upcoming US election. And now the pair have unveiled their latest career move – and it’s seriously exciting stuff.

In an announcement made yesterday, it was revealed that the former royals have founded a yet-to-be-named production company, as well as signing a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the platform.

And although Meghan and Harry may make appearances onscreen when it comes to the documentary side-of-things, it’s unlikely we’ll see Meghan return to acting – according to The New York Times, a representative of the couple said the former Suits actor currently has “no plans” to go back to her acting career. 

Meghan Markle: the big problem with criticising her election comments for being “political”

In a statement, the couple said they were focused on “creating content that informs but also gives hope”.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the statement reads. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan and Harry are focused on “creating content that informs but also gives hope”.

So what can we expect from this new partnership? According to Deadline, there are already several project in development under the deal, including “an innovative nature docu-series” and “an animated series that celebrates inspiring women”. 

And if their production company reflects the values they have spoken out about as a couple during their time in the spotlight, we can expect content centred around important topics including feminism and women’s rights, racism, mental health and voting rights.

In their decision to launch a production company and sign a deal with Netflix, Harry and Meghan will be following in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama, who took the same move after leaving the White House. 

Prince Harry apologises for “endemic” institutional racism in a powerful new address

Their first project for Netflix, Crip Camp – a documentary about the origins of the disability rights movement – is an early favourite to win the 2021 Oscar for best nonfiction film.

If one thing’s for sure, we’re very excited to see where Meghan and Harry’s latest venture takes them. If there’s one thing the world needs more of right now, it’s content that’s hopeful but informative – and we’re certain Meghan and Harry are the ones to pull it off.

Images: Getty

Lauren Geall

