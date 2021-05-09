Appearing in a pre-recorded message for the Global Citizen Vax Live concert on Saturday evening, Meghan spoke about how the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on women and called for a recovery plan which gives women the opportunities they need to bounce back as the world returns to ‘normal’.

“The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle Covid-19, and we’ve gathered together tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward,” she said.

“As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone – and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”