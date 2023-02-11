9 of Melanie Lynskey’s best roles so far, from Yellowjackets to Up In The Air

If you were one of the 6.4 million people who tuned into the hotly anticipated fourth episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us this week, you’ll have seen Melanie Lynskey take to the screen as Kathleen.

The character – who doesn’t appear in the original game – appears as part of a group of rebels living in Kansas City, Missouri. Unlike Lynskey’s personality IRL, Kathleen is hardened, ruthless and motivated by grief, and while episode four introduced us to her motivations, we’re excited to see how her story continues in episode five.

Kathleen is, of course, one of a long list of brilliant characters Lynskey has taken on throughout her career. So, as we enjoy the results of her latest venture, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the best roles she’s taken on to date.