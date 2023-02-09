From launching the “hopepunk” genre to breaking our hearts in the emotional third episode, HBO’s dystopian series The Last Of Us is all we can talk about right now. Featuring cannibalistic humans, treacherous journeys and can’t-look-away violence, we’ve been swept up by the oppressively bleak yet heart-warming plot, as well as the talented cast which includes the likes of Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Melanie Lynskey.

Best loved for her role in thriller Yellowjackets, Lynskey has also made quite a name for herself as an outspoken defender of women within the entertainment industry. In fact, after she was recently body-shamed on Twitter for her role in The Last Of Us, she delivered a truly epic response.