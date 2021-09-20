The powerhouse knows a thing or two about being sure of yourself and shutting out the noise. She has famously said that in the process of writing the drama – which took 191 drafts – she turned down $1million from Netflix and fired her then-agent for pushing her into a deal that wouldn’t have allowed her to retain any of the copyright.

Coel’s win in the writing category is only one of the four awards I May Destroy You was nominated for last night. And, despite being a landmark win for Black creators, it is one of very few standout wins on a night that boasted diverse nominations. Most notably, actors including Jurnee Smollet (Lovecraft Country) and MJ Rodriguez (Pose) were snubbed in acting categories with the 12 leading and supporting acting awards going to all-white actors, prompting people on social media to share their disappointment using the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite.

Many tweets call out how unacceptable it is for leading award shows to pat themselves on the back for nominating record numbers of diverse talent, only for them to be snubbed in favour of their white counterparts. After a year in which countless organisations posted black squares and pledged to champion equality for non-white players in Hollywood, it’s disappointing to see a lack of follow-through from the Emmys. But, we hope the response to their treatment of Black creators will inspire future award shows to act equitably.