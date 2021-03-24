Appearing via video to present her acceptance speech, the writer, actor and director spoke about the process which goes into creating her work, and thanked those who helped her shape I May Destroy You by sharing their thoughts and opinions.

“A writer is only as good as those reading and questioning their work,” she said. “It was important for me to receive opinions of Black people, of queer people whilst I developed these scripts, and they provided me with that.”

Coel continued: “The privilege of writing in the way that I do, is that I get to spend a lot of time on my own in the middle of nowhere – the only interruption to my sense of calm, being the fears my own mind possesses. It was here in this silence that I was able to process my own trauma, in a way that helps me grow. It was here, I was able to both loosen and tighten the sense of myself as a woman, as a Black woman and as a child of working-class immigrants.

“I really hope that more Black writers get this silence to think, sit and give ourselves feedback.”