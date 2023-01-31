Michaela Coel just weighed in on the ‘nepo baby’ discussion in the best possible way
In a recent interview, Michaela Coel shared her thoughts on nepotism and why it’s important to “figure out a way to do my own thing” while discussing her new role as mentor for the BMW Filmmaking Challenge.
When I searched the phrase ‘nepo babies’ on Google this morning, I came across a plethora of articles published in the last day alone.
From an A-Z of nepo babies “ruling pop culture” to a round-up of Black celebrities who are also nepo babies, the obsession surrounding celebrities with well-connected or equally famous parents is at an all-time high.
Whether you’re a fan of them or loathe the amount of attention society gives to nepo babies, there’s no doubt that their very existence prompts an interesting discussion around the idea of success and the ladder it takes to get there. And in industries where some are forced to start out at the bottom while others are already close to the top thanks to “who they know” or are related to, it can be difficult to manoeuvre in that space knowing just how much work it takes for some more than others.
In an interview with the Evengin Standard, actor and writer Michaela Coel discussed this very issue and shared her thoughts on nepotism within the industry and how it can impact creators.
“You know, [nepotism] is 100% there and present but I don’t think it benefits a creator to think about it too much,” she said. “And it certainly doesn’t benefit me because it just makes me angry.
“If people don’t believe that [being] the child of someone, or the niece or nephew of someone, whatever [that relationship may be], has anything to do with their achievements, then that is hilarious,” she added.
“I find that very funny — that is a cute way for you to live, you carry on like that. The rest of us, we can’t think about this too much, because it’s going to make us feel defeated. You have to say, like, ‘f*** that system. I’m going to figure out a way to do my own thing’, and you can stand adjacent to those people and know how you got there.”
While Coel relates to the criticisms people have of nepo babies, she recognises that the success she has found is something that could impact those around her in the future.
“The other truth is if I continue on my path and have children, I’m sure my opinion will evolve somehow.”
Coel, who will be a mentor for the new BMW Filmmaking Challenge launched in partnership with the BFI, also discussed how those from marginalised groups in particular often go unnoticed in the entertainment industry.
“There are incredible voices from marginalised and oppressed communities that have a lot of things to say, and it’s a pity that we’re still not hearing those stories,” she told The Guardian.
“It’s really easy to feel quite downtrodden, to feel like the odds are stacked against you, and just seeing a version of yourself, your story or your experience can do a lot to take you out of that mentality.”
Coel’s comments come on the heels of New York magazine’s “The Year of the Nepo Baby” issue, which was published in December and included a graphic of different celebrities’ faces edited onto babies.
The magazine generated a lot of buzz and discussion around nepo babies, which has continued to heat up, with “nepo babies” subtly and overtly commenting on the discussion, from Hailey Bieber’s “nepo baby” T-shirt to Kaia Gerber’s recent Elle interview.
In the interview, Gerber said that not all nepotism is the same, especially when it comes to the entertainment industry.
“With acting, it’s so different. No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid,” she said. “That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art.”
“No one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.”
The conversation around nepo babies is a complex one, as Michaela Coel highlights. Critics of nepo babies often point out that the issue isn’t that they have privilege but that they choose not to acknowledge it – something which has been reiterated on social media.
“All the nepo babies have to do is acknowledge how much easier they have it compared [to] the average person and everyone would move on with their lives,” one commented.
Another tweeted: “Why don’t nepo babies acknowledge that they literally have the resources and network at the tip of their fingers? We all know that it’s who you know in the industry.”
“I think it’s important to acknowledge nepo babies when it comes to the privilege they have,” another wrote. “Nepotism is everywhere but most people aren’t given those advantages. This means that it’s important for nepo babies to acknowledge the advantages they’ve had but also to realise that acknowledging it doesn’t mean it diminishes their talent. Two things can exist at once and the sooner we all collectively acknowledge and understand that, the quicker we can put this discussion to bed.”
Image: Getty