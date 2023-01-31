When I searched the phrase ‘nepo babies’ on Google this morning, I came across a plethora of articles published in the last day alone.

From an A-Z of nepo babies “ruling pop culture” to a round-up of Black celebrities who are also nepo babies, the obsession surrounding celebrities with well-connected or equally famous parents is at an all-time high.

Whether you’re a fan of them or loathe the amount of attention society gives to nepo babies, there’s no doubt that their very existence prompts an interesting discussion around the idea of success and the ladder it takes to get there. And in industries where some are forced to start out at the bottom while others are already close to the top thanks to “who they know” or are related to, it can be difficult to manoeuvre in that space knowing just how much work it takes for some more than others.