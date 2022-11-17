“It’s not really one piece of advice. To me, it’s a philosophy [and] it’s an outlook,” she says. “In this age of ‘We want everything now, we want everything quick’, when life is everything but that, we have to understand that marriage is never 50/50.

“I have found that if you stick with it – over the course of your entire relationship you may have 50/50 over time. But if I look over my marriage, if I were to judge it in year five or year 10, there was never 50/50.

“And so, yeah, there were times when I felt like I was 70% in and he was doing 30%, because of the choices that I made in the terms of how I wanted our family to look.”

While there will be “periods of hard” in relationships, Michelle said that compromise is a natural part of growth and love.

“As I have told young people who ask me about marriage, you have to be prepared to have long stretches of discomfort. And long – I mean, it could last for years,” she noted. “So I think it’s important for us to be honest in those conversations, not to glamorise what a partnership feels like because then young people quit too soon. They quit before they’ve really, you know, played out the full scenario.”

At a time when people often treat one another like they’re disposable, Michelle’s words provide an antithesis to a dating culture which is quick to ditch a partner at any minor inconvenience – and it may be the food for thought we really need right now.