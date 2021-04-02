Jo Dibb, executive headteacher at EGA, told The Times that she was glad that Obama had offered her pupils a “really positive way of looking at things.”

“If we just spend our time just blaming everything and making excuses and thinking, ‘Well, I don’t have to do well at school because there’s a pandemic’, then we’ve lost anyway, so I think that’s such great advice,” she said.

However, while Obama has urged us to try and reframe the pandemic in a positive light, it’s important to note that our forever First Lady is still urging her social media followers to go for their vaccine.

“When you can get the Covid-19 vaccine, I hope you do,” she said in an Instagram post. “Barack and I are certainly glad we did.

“It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives… and that life could be yours.”