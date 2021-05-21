Michelle Williams continues to break the stigma around fertility discussions

Williams also addressed another pressure that society puts on women: pitting friends against each other.

Asked how she feels about being compared to her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles, Williams said: “I never desire to be another person. Have I desire to have success? Yes. But I had people in my family to look up to. An uncle and a cousin of mine, they’re both doctors. And I just knew that if you work hard, you can have success.

“I’m never going to be Beyonce. I am never going to be Kelly. Because the last I checked my birth certificate, it says Tenitra Michelle Williams.”

The star has just published her memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life – And Can Save Yours. With such wise words on the issues that affect so many women, we have a feeling that the book will definitely be worth checking out.

