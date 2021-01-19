A friend of mine recently shared a photo of herself and her partner; he was drinking from a flute of what was, clearly, champagne (or, fine, Prosecco). She, however, was sipping on a Buck’s Fizz – which a surprising number of people a) mistook for orange juice, and b) felt this gave them the OK to ask her if she’s pregnant.

“I knew it was coming,” she said ruefully as she recalled the encounter to me. As if it were her fault, somehow. As if choosing to mix your alcohol with OJ is an invitation to the world at large to inquire after the contents of your womb.

But here’s the thing; I completely understood where she’s coming from, because I’ve been there myself. Many, many, many times.