Michelle Yeoh has only gone and made history. Because, for the first time in 95 years, the Academy Awards has at last recognised a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. “It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter after the nominations were announced. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ “All this time, they’ve not been recognised, they’ve not been heard.”

You may also like The Hollywood comeback: the dark truth behind all our favourite comeback stories

To celebrate Yeoh’s history-making performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, then, we’ve decided to take a look back at some of her greatest performances to date. And, while the likes of Wing Chun are sadly unavailable on any streaming services at this time, we’ve made sure to list those films and TV shows that you can watch right now, if you choose to do so. Considering how brilliant and transcendental Yeoh is in all of them, we fully recommend choosing to. Everything Everywhere All At Once It’s the absurdist comedy-drama that’s making a lot of noise on the awards circuit, and for good reason; Everything Everywhere All At Once is spectacular. Yeoh stars as Evelyn, a dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. Meanwhile, her husband (Ke Huay Quan) is trying to serve her divorce papers, the IRS is investigating her in a very big way, and her family are putting a lot of pressure on her.

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Basically, it’s a genre-hopping extravaganza, and Yeoh positively shines as every single one of Evelyn’s parallel selves. No wonder she’s a best actress nominee, eh? Everything Everywhere All At Once is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Reign Of Assassins Packed to the brim with balletic fight sequences, this martial arts adventure takes place in ancient China, during a time of inter-clan warfare. As Drizzle, Yeoh is the top assassin of a gang known as The Dark Stone. When she decides to mend her ways, betray her gang and hide the precious remains of a famous monk, however, it’s not long before the misdeeds of her past come back to haunt her. Reign Of Assassins is streaming on ITVX. Tomorrow Never Dies You know the score: Pierce Brosnan’s 007 sets out to prevent a media baron from waging a war between China and the United Kingdom. And, while it’s easy to dismiss Yeoh’s Colonel Wai Lin as just another Bond girl, it’s worth noting that she raises the bar. Big-time.

A high-ranking soldier and martial arts expert, she’s tough, savvy and absolutely Bond’s equal. Best of all, she turns him down whenever he even thinks about trying to seduce her. “Don’t get any ideas, Mr Bond,” she tells him.

James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and Wai Lin (Michelle Yeoh) in Tomorrow Never Dies.

Of course, she eventually falls for Brosnan’s charms, but only after their mission is complete. One must save the world before one bangs one’s co-worker, and all that. Tomorrow Never Dies is available to rent on Apple TV+. Gunpowder Milkshake In Gunpowder Milkshake, three generations of female assassins join forces to destroy a male-dominated crime syndicate. Or, to put it more bluntly, a team of dope-as-hell female action heroes bring down the patriarchy. Bring it on! Gunpowder Milkshake is streaming on NOW. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Featuring amazing martial arts battles, beautiful scenery and so much drama, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sees Yeoh’s Yu Shu Lien embark on an epic quest to retrieve Green Destiny, the legendary sword of the man she loves, from the masked thief who whisks it out from the secure estate where it’s housed.

Genuinely gorgeous, this film (directed by Ang Lee, no less) is well worth a watch – or a rewatch – in the run-up to this year’s Academy Awards. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Star Trek: Discovery Everyone knows how this one goes: the crew aboard the USS Discovery travels into the far reaches of space to seek out new life and new civilisations, and boldly go where… you get the picture. Yeoh, of course, played the USS Shenzhou’s captain Philippa Georgiou in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, but was killed off early on. Thank goodness, eh, for mirror universes? And thank goodness for that long-rumoured spinoff series… Star Trek: Discovery is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Last Christmas Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding have crackling chemistry in this festive romcom with a twist, but this film belongs heart, body and soul to Yeoh’s Santa. Because, while she runs her incredibly extra Christmas boutique with the efficiency of a naval captain, she is also capable of boundless empathy; it’s Santa who helps Clarke’s Kate repair her broken life. Who gives her the second, third, fourth, fifth chance that she needs to do so.

Michelle Yeoh as Santa in Last Christmas.

The Lady Set after the assassination of her politician father, this heartbreaking biopic sees Nobel Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi (Yeoh) grow to become a symbol of democracy in Myanmar, a country ravaged by militarism. It is also, however, a love story – and it is her deeply emotional onscreen romance with David Thewlis (who plays Kyi’s husband, Michael Aris) that truly cements Yeoh’s legacy as a ridiculously talented actor. The Lady is available to rent on YouTube. Far North Based on a short story by Sara Maitland, this unusual drama sees Saiva (Yeoh) adopt a quiet life in the Arctic with her adopted daughter, Anja (Michelle Krusiec). Then Loki (Sean Bean), an injured and starving soldier, stumbles into their isolated lives and transforms their worlds forever. Because, as the women nurse him back to health, they unwittingly doom themselves to a future of treachery and violence… Far North is available to rent on Apple TV+.

You may also like Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh just got real about Hollywood ageism in her powerful speech

The Witcher: Blood Origin Set more than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, this epic fantasy TV series us takes place in a version of the Continent untouched by monsters and humans, and about to be united for the first time as a single kingdom ruled over by elves. Until it all goes wrong, obviously.

Michelle Yeoh in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Yeoh dazzles as Scian, the last survivor of the Ghost Clan (a nomadic Elven tribe that was mostly wiped out by the kingdom of Xin’trea). She’s aloof, she’s intense, and she can cut through anyone who dares raise a sword against her like butter. More importantly than that, though, is the fact that she’s on the hunt for… Yeah, you guessed it: it’s another lost sword. Go figure. The Witcher: Blood Origin is streaming on Netflix now. Crazy Rich Asians Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling book of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians – which is, incidentally, one of the highest-grossing romcoms of all time – follows Rachel (Constance Wu), a Chinese-American professor who goes to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), to attend his best friend’s wedding. And, y’know, meet his entire family – including steely matriarch Eleanor (Yeoh). When Rachel arrives at Nick’s childhood home, though, she quickly discovers he comes from money. Like, a lot of money. Dazzling princely sums of money. And Eleanor, who’s very protective of the future heir to the Young Corporation, isn’t too sure her son has picked the right woman to stand by his side… Crazy Rich Asians is available to rent on Apple TV+.

Subscribe to Stylist's weekly curation of the best TV, films, documentaries and more, and you'll never wonder ‘What should I watch?’ again Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy