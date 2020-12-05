Cyrus’ words are important because they normalise failure. Whether you’re getting fit, sober or want to write a book, it’s inevitable that you won’t live up to your own best intentions sometimes – especially in the shadow of a global catastrophe.

But the important thing is that you don’t dwell on the moment you failed, or beat yourself up about it. As many mental health experts have pointed out, with all that is going on right now – a fast-spreading illness, a recession, not being able to see loved ones – it’s enough to simply get through the day.

You don’t need to place pressure on yourself to learn the ‘cello, bake banana bread or generally “make the most” of any time off. And, as the pandemic continues, any goals you’ve set may be subject to a major wobble or two enroute.